‘Lebanon needs saving from collective suicide’

BEIRUT: France’s top diplomat wielded the threat of more sanctions in Beirut on Friday to prevent what he described as a "collective suicide" organised by members of Lebanon’s ruling political class.

Lebanon’s leaders had promised reform in the aftermath of a deadly explosion at Beirut port last year but, nine months on, they have yet to form a government. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, whose country has spearheaded international efforts to assist Lebanon’s moribund economy, said there was no sign of a breakthrough.