Rio police face fury, calls for probe after bloody raid

RIO DE JANEIRO: Police in Brazil faced outraged protests and a UN call for an investigation on Friday after a raid on a Rio de Janeiro favela left 25 people dead -- some reportedly killed in cold blood.

"Stop killing us!" said hundreds of protesters from the impoverished neighborhood of Jacarezinho, who marched outside police headquarters accusing officers of perpetrating a "massacre."

It was one of several protests planned against Thursday’s police operation, which rights groups said was the deadliest ever in a city all too used to violence and police killings, particularly in the poor, majority-black favelas, or slums.