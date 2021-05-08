Rio police face fury, calls for probe after bloody raid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIO DE JANEIRO: Police in Brazil faced outraged protests and a UN call for an investigation on Friday after a raid on a Rio de Janeiro favela left 25 people dead -- some reportedly killed in cold blood.
"Stop killing us!" said hundreds of protesters from the impoverished neighborhood of Jacarezinho, who marched outside police headquarters accusing officers of perpetrating a "massacre."
It was one of several protests planned against Thursday’s police operation, which rights groups said was the deadliest ever in a city all too used to violence and police killings, particularly in the poor, majority-black favelas, or slums.