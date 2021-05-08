close
Sat May 08, 2021
AFP
May 8, 2021

Rio police face fury, calls for probe after bloody raid

World

AFP
May 8, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO: Police in Brazil faced outraged protests and a UN call for an investigation on Friday after a raid on a Rio de Janeiro favela left 25 people dead -- some reportedly killed in cold blood.

"Stop killing us!" said hundreds of protesters from the impoverished neighborhood of Jacarezinho, who marched outside police headquarters accusing officers of perpetrating a "massacre."

It was one of several protests planned against Thursday’s police operation, which rights groups said was the deadliest ever in a city all too used to violence and police killings, particularly in the poor, majority-black favelas, or slums.

