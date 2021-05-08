close
Sat May 08, 2021
AFP
May 8, 2021

Israeli police kill two Palestinians

World

AFP
May 8, 2021

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli security forces on Friday killed two Palestinians and critically wounded a third after the men had opened fire on a base in the occupied West Bank, the latest flareup in violence after clashes in east al-Quds.

The exchange of fire at the Salem base outside the northern West Bank town of Jenin came as tensions soar in annexed east al-Quds over an eviction threat hanging over four Palestinian families.

"Three terrorists fired towards the Salem border police base," a statement from the border police said, adding that two of the attackers were shot dead, while the third was taken to hospital in Israel in a "critical condition".

