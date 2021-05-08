China says low risk of damage from rocket debris

BIJING: China said on Friday the risk of damage from a rocket falling back to Earth was "extremely low", after the US warned it could crash down on to an inhabited area.

Military experts in the US expect the body of the Long March 5B rocket, which separated from Beijing’s space station, to come down some time around Saturday or Sunday, but warned it was difficult to predict where it will land and when. But Beijing downplayed the risk of danger. "The probability of causing harm to aviation activities or (on people and activities) on the ground is extremely low," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.