Sat May 08, 2021
AFP
May 8, 2021

Johnson hails Conservatives’ crushing win in UK Labour stronghold

World

AFP
May 8, 2021

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed early election results in Britain’s first major vote since Brexit and the pandemic, including a stunning by-election victory for his Conservative party in an opposition Labour stronghold.

The "Super Thursday" local and regional contests could reshape the UK as pro-independence forces in Scotland, where voting for the devolved parliament was also held, bid to break away. Comprehensive results in Scotland are due on Saturday.

But in the initial returns in England on Friday, the Conservatives were performing strongly in various regions and won by a landslide in the northeast parliamentary seat of Hartlepool, in a bitter blow for Labour and its leader Keir Starmer.

