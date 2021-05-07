British-Pakistani family gets ‘poor treatment’ at UK quarantine facility

LONDON: A British-Pakistani family has complained of poor treatment by the staff at Central London’s quarantine centre, Millennium Gloucester Hotel South Kensington in the United Kingdom.

Mansoona Naeem and her parents Naeem Choudhry and Fardous Kauser flew back from Lahore to London on May 1 and were shifted to the Millennium Gloucester Hotel after their hotel was changed at the last minute.

The family lives around 210 miles away in Manchester, and was told to stay at the centre, as there were no quarantine centres in Manchester. Mansoona shared that they faced racist comments from a hotel staff member, who dismissed her complaints, and said he didn’t want "complaints coming from Asians."

The hotel is currently hosting dozens of families from India and Pakistan as both countries are now on the UK's red list. Mansoona Naeem said they continue to face problems since arriving at the hotel with the staff and the government body responsible for the quarantine — Corporate Travel Management (CTM).

She is a health professional and was in Lahore and Gujranwala for wedding shopping for her brother when the UK announced to place Pakistan on its red list travel ban category around a month ago. She paid around £3,000 for the hotel quarantine on top of nearly the same amount for three one-way tickets. On Tuesday, she was shocked when her brother told her an additional £3,000 had been deducted from his account by CTM. Mansoona is confident that she will be able to get this money back, but the experience is shocking for her family. Her main issue is with the provision of food by the hotel at iftar and sehri time. "If I highlight my concern on breakfast, the only halal option was a vegetarian roll or a fried roll every single day with no variety at all and sandwiches everyday in lunch,” she said.

The British-Pakistani said the reply by the hotel staff is “we have nothing to do with this as the budget we are given by the government is what we are facilitating you with”.

She questioned the UK government on charging a large sum of money, but providing substandard service.

For the last four days, her family and friends have been looking after them, dropping food essentials and ordering in to survive and get through the stay.

She added: “Our whole stay has been awful, trapped into a room where no area has been arranged to go outside for a walk and exercise as mentioned by the government. The only provided area is a smoking area which surely is not safe for everyone.”

She asked: “How does this justify mental health or any underlying conditions people may have while stuck in a room?”