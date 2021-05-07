Sehrai laid to rest amid tight military siege in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was laid to rest in tight military siege in his ancestral village Tekipora in Lolab area of Kupwara.

The occupation authorities had put strict restrictions on the movement of the people and the whole area was cordoned off.

A small number of people mainly some close relatives were allowed to participate in the funeral prayers and to have a last glimpse of the martyred leader. Indian army had laid restrictions all across the occupied valley to prevent mammoth gathering on the funeral of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

At the time of the arrival of the dead body and its burial the electricity in the village was completely cut off, plunging the area in total darkness.

The septuagenarian was shifted from Udhampur jail to GMC hospital Jammu on Tuesday after his health condition deteriorated to an alarming position. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was deprived of all medical facilities and even basic human facilities in Udhampur jail which became the cause of his failing health. His dead body was brought in police custody from Jammu to his native village.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has fervently appealed to the people of Kashmir to come out of their homes and hold large protest against the cruelty of Modi regime. The APHC has asked people to hold Gaibana Namaz-e-Janza (funerals in absentia) in every nook and corner of the occupied territory.

The appeal has also been made to the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora and peace loving people all across the globe to hold protests and Gaibana Namaz-e-Janaza all across the globe.

Meanwhile, a complete strike was observed all across the territory to mourn the custodial killing of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Jammu’s Udhampur jail.

Call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations. Funeral prayers and dua majalis were held in Nowgam, Hyderpora, Barzulla, Nowakadal in Srinagar and other areas of the valley despite curfew and restrictions. Several Hurriyat leaders and activists were arrested by Indian police in Srinagar, Islamabad, Pulwama and other areas to prevent them from attending funeral prayers. In Kupwara areas, strict curfew was imposed to stop pro-freedom protests and to express solidarity with Sehrai’s family in Lolab. The funerals were organized by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party, Political Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum and other Hurriyat organizations. Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Bashir Qurashi, Rafiq Owais and Nisar Hussain Rather addressed the mourners.