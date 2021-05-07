Urdu critic, dramatist Shamim Hanfi passes away

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Urdu critic, dramatist and a proponent of modernist movement in Urdu literature Shamim Hanafi passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 in New Delhi.

He was tested positive for COVID-19 some days back. Mohammad Shamim Hanfi was born on Nov 17, 1938, in Sultanpur city of Uttar Pradesh Hanfi was one of the most respected Urdu literary critics, playwrights, and poets. A former academic at the Department of Urdu at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, he had also been the editor of its prestigious magazine, Jamia.