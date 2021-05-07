close
Fri May 07, 2021
May 7, 2021

Mother forsakes gold for custody of children

A
APP
May 7, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mehnaz Bibi, a mother of two children, Thursday forsook 125 gram gold for the sake of her children in a family dispute case. A three-member SC bench — comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed — heard the case filed by Zainullah Shah against the Peshawar High Court’s order for recovery of dower amount and guardian and ward/custody of minor. The court granted the appeal of father Zainullah against the Peshawar High Court’s decision. The Peshawar High Court had ordered Zainullah to pay 125 gram gold to mother Mehnaz Bibi as dowry. The Supreme Court decided the case with the consent of parents.

Addressing the counsel for the petitioner, Justice Yahya Afridi said his client had failed to prove the case of 125 gram gold at any court forum.

He asked if it would be okay if the mother got two children for 125 gram gold.

The counsel for the mother said his client was ready to sacrifice 125 gram gold for custody of her two children.

