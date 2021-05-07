Please wear face masks!, Elite ruled country for 74 yrs: PM

By News report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was focusing on equitable distribution of resources to rich and poor by ensuring basic amenities of life for all.

“The notion of ‘elite capture’ and the prevailing mindset that Pakistan belongs to a particular class only is regrettable,” he said in his address at the launch of Punjab Peri-Urban Housing project for low-income groups.

Imran Khan said no nation could prosper with an island of rich and a big sea of poor, and regretted that during last 74 years, only a particular elite ruled the country.

Turning his guns towards the opposition, the prime minister said a "union" has been formed in the name of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) who are trying to escape accountability and get NRO.

He lamented that there was no concept of holding the powerful to account in Pakistan as the justice system is weak and those who ruled the country for 30 years are not ready to be accountable. The premier praised the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Bu Upon Him), saying that the principles on which he founded the State of Medina were a shining example for governments around the world even today.

"The Holy Quran has ordered us to follow his (Holy Prophet PBUH) example because it is a success story," he said. He said it is the responsibility of state to lift the weaker segments.

Speaking about the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, he said the passing of the foreclosure law had made it possible for banks to provide loans to the people, adding that this was not previously so. He said the government had introduced the housing scheme so that salaried people and those belonging to the working class were able to afford houses for themselves. The premier lamented how previous governments never thought about providing low-cost housing projects for the poor. He said if Pakistan's housing sector booms, it will lead to a positive effect on other industries as well.

"Thirty sectors are linked to the housing sector as well," he said, adding that Pakistan's economy will benefit once the houses are constructed as people will then avail services from other sectors once the construction is completed.

Speaking about the tourism sector, he said it was unfortunate no one had previously given thought to it despite its massive potential.

"Pakistan's tourism sector alone has the potential to earn even more for the country than its exports," he added.

Taking shots at predecessor governments, PM Khan said Pakistan's rulers have always opted to go for vacations and holidays abroad despite the presence of several tourist resorts in the country.

The prime minister said Pakistan was in the midst of a "very dangerous third wave" of coronavirus and urged the public to wear face masks to stay safe.

“The next two weeks are very crucial and our target is to bring down the coronavirus cases,” he said.

The prime minister advised the entire nation to take the threat of coronavirus seriously and wear masks, which have proved to be an effective precautionary measure against coronavirus.

With blessings of Allah Almighty, COVID-19 cases remained under control in Pakistan as compared to the rest of the world, he said.

"Had the government not taken an action in improving its healthcare capacity and increasing oxygen supply, the situation would not have been much different than India," he said.

He said the situation in India, where people were dying on the roads due to COVID-19, was a lesson to learn from.

"Therefore, I advise everyone to exercise caution by wearing masks and help contain the spread of virus," he said.

The prime minister promised to bring about a "revolution" in Pakistan's agriculture sector.

The prime minister spoke about the various sectors of Pakistan, including agriculture and tourism, that had been ignored by previous governments.

"First we were stabilising the economy but now, our entire focus is on agriculture," he said. "I am leading it myself and I will prove to you by bringing about a major revolution in agriculture," he added.

Imran Khan said Pakistan had never given much thought or importance to its agriculture sector. "We haven't given importance to agriculture over the past 50 years," he added.

Highlighting his government's efforts, the premier said authorities had paid all the dues of the sugarcane farmers over the past two years.

"No one had given them their (due) payments," he said. "All we did was give them their dues and today, our wheat yield is at a record high, as per our assessments," Imran Khan said. He said as per the government's estimates, rice and corn yields this year will also break records.

The prime minister spoke about the housing sector, lamenting how the common man is unable to afford houses or places of shelter for themselves.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting and discussed overall situation and pace of development projects in the province.