Fri May 07, 2021
President urges India to release Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi expressing grief Thursday over the death of Kashmiri leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said India could not suppress the spirit of independence by imprisoning the Hurriyat leadership.

The president said Ashraf Sehrai, who died in Indian custody, rendered invaluable services towards the struggle of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He said India was continuing with its state terrorism and brutal tactics and called upon the Indian government to immediately release the Hurriyat leaders and other innocent Kashmiris.

He urged the United Nations and the international community to take note of the grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

