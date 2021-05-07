Aviation minister says govt not bound to abide by EU resolution

TAXILA: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government was not bound to abide by the European Union (EU) resolution.

It decided to go to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for convincing the Muslim Ummah and the premier had given a clear statement on the issue.

He was responding to the media here on Thursday at Taxila Bar after giving a cheque of one million rupees to the president, general sectary and other office-bearers of the Taxila Bar Association at a ceremony.

He said: “The PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] government is committed to bringing about electoral reforms for making elections credible and it is a must for political development in the country.” He said that the government would complete its tenure and free, fair and transparent elections would be held in 2023.

MNA Mansoor Hayat Khan, MPA Ammar Saddique Khan, Chan Shah Kazmi, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Taxila Fazal Akram, President Taxila Bar Syed Iqrar Shah, General Secretary Sheikh Jalal Haider and senior lawyers were also present.

He said that the Punjab government had allocated Rs1 million each for every bar of the province.

He disagreed with the traders and business community on lockdown issue, and said that traders think only for their personal interest and not for all people. He said that committees had been constituted to monitor the pace, quality and progress of development work, especially construction of dual road from Taxila Chowk to Balahar stop.

He said that the legal fraternity was backbone of any democratic government and the PTI regime was fully aware of their problems.

He said he was trying to establish a vaccination centre at Tehsil Complex to vaccinate the legal fraternity at their doorsteps.

The federal minister also visited a Ramazan bazaar along with TMO Municipal Committee Fazal Akram and other official and checked the quality and quantity of edibles. He said that sugar, flour and other food items must be available as per people requirements.

He also inaugurated another COVID-19 vaccination centre at UET Taxila to facilitate the residents.