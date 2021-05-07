Eminent Urdu critic, dramatist Shamim Hanfi passes away

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Urdu critic, dramatist and a proponent of modernist movement in Urdu literature Shamim Hanfi passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 in New Delhi.

He was tested positive for COVID-19 some days back. Mohammad Shamim Hanfi was born on Nov 17, 1938, in Sultanpur city of Uttar Pradesh Hanfi was one of the most respected Urdu literary critics, playwrights, and poets. A former academic at the Department of Urdu at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, he had also been the editor of its prestigious magazine, Jamia.

Hanfi had authored a number of respectable books in literary criticism. Some of these that need mention include ‘Jadidiyat ki Falsafiyana Asaas’, ‘Nayi Sheri Riwayat’, ‘Tareekh, Tehzeeb aur Takhleequi Tajurba’, ‘Urdu Culture aur Taqseem ki Riwayat’, ‘Khayal ki Musaafat’ and ‘Qari Say Mukalma’. He had also written four plays, translated four books, and brought out four books for children.

Hanfi’s poetry collection name is ‘Aakhiri Pehar ki Dastak.’ A not-so-known fact about Hanafi is that he had a keen interest in painting, pottery and the performing arts.