Imran leaves for Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves today for Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, with Pakistan saying that such high-level bilateral visits continue to play a pivotal role in providing impetus to the fraternal ties and close cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir,” said the Foreign Office while announcing the visit. The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has already reached Saudi Arabia and has been holding meetings with top military officials, but it is unclear whether they will together attend some of the meetings while in Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister will be holding consultations with the Saudi leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

“The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit,” added the Foreign Office.

While it did not list which agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed, according to the Arab News both countries will sign a landmark climate deal during the visit. According to a copy of the Pak-Saudi green agreement seen by Arab News, its aim is help the two nations “meet their aspirations to consolidate the basis of the joint work in the various fields of environmental protection and preservation and control of its pollution, so as to meet the needs of present and future generations, in order to achieve sustainable development in both countries.” The prime minister will also meet the secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina. Imran Khan will also interact with Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.