All parties except PPP boycott NA-249 recount

By Mumtaz Alvi

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday said vote recount in NA-249 will continue despite boycott by the major political parties.

The Commission clarified that according to the chief election commissioner’s order issued on the PMLN’s petition, it was bound to only recount the votes that were polled and rejected.

“Despite the boycott, the recount process will be completed as per the order,” an ECP official said, reports Geo News.

He said the political parties were demanding data but it was not possible for them to retrieve it.

All parties, except the PPP, have boycotted the recount, alleging that the polling bags were not sealed when brought for recount and that officials had refused to provide Form 45 and Form 46.

The recount hit a snag on Thursday when the candidates objected to the unsealed bags and got out of the DRO’s office in protest.

Talking to the media, PMLN candidate Miftah Ismail said officials were not providing them with Form 46 despite repeated requests.

“When they brought the first bag, it was not sealed and on our complaint, they said it might have fallen somewhere. Only the PPP candidate is sitting inside,” he said.

“Is this Hitler’s Germany?” he asked, adding that the party would reapproach the ECP.

Miftah said they were not allowed to review the signatures and count unused ballots.

Meanwhile, PTI candidate Amjad said the rights of the people of NA-249 had been stolen.

“This was the worst election in Karachi’s history where people’s mandate was stolen,” he said and urged the Election Commission for justice.

The PTI candidate said he had submitted the boycott application.

“95% of the presiding officers were from the education department,” he alleged.

On the other hand, PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel accused the ECP of being partisan and said defeat had become destiny of the PMLN.

“Our contest was with the TLP. All parties, including the independent candidates, are inside [the returning officer’s office] except for candidates of four parties.”

He added that there’s no role of Form 45 and Form 46 in the recount.

“They are just making excuses after losing the election,” he said, adding, that the PPP was confident of its victory.

“We know the voters of the constituency and the election environment that’s why we did not go against the decision of the Election Commission,” he said.

He said the ECP had ordered the recount on the PML-N’s request due to pressure.

On the other hand, Miftah appeared confident of his victory.

“I am happy that the ECP ordered a recount. If the need arises, we will ask for a biometric analysis of the record.”

The PML-N leader said, in Khushab, which was a rural constituency spreading across 50km, the results were finalized by 1:30am whereas in NA-249, the results were announced after 4am. Mumtaz Alvi adds: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday filed a petition with the Election Commission requesting that the NA-249 by-election be annulled.

The petition filed states that before the by-election, around 17,000 votes were transferred from Karachi to other cities and preferred officers were brought in from the education department as presiding officers.