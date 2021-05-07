close
Fri May 07, 2021
May 7, 2021

CSS 2021 results announced, less than 2pc pass

Top Story

 
May 7, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The results for the Central Superior Service (CSS) Exam 2021 were announced on Thursday, with less than 2 percent candidates passing the exam, a statement said.

In this year’s attempt only 1.96 percent of candidates were able to pass the competitive exam among the 18,553 candidates who appeared for it, the post-result statement said.

Three hundred and seventy-six candidates passed the written exam out of the 18,553 candidates. Of the 376 people, 226 were male, and 138 were female.

The total candidates who were recommended for appointment are 221 — 142 male and 79 female. Last year, the passing ratio stood at 3 percent.

