Ali Zaidi sends Rs100m defamation notice to Miftah

KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has sent a defamation notice to the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PMLN) leader Miftah Ismail, seeking Rs100 million in damages.

On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Zaidi shared the notice on his Twitter which stated that the comments made by Miftah Ismail during a talk show on Geo TV on April 25 tarnished his image and reputation.

The notice quoted the PMLN leader as saying, “Ali Zaidi does not pay tax and uses money distributed through Ehsas Programme in exchange to purchase votes, which is very unfortunate.”

In the notice, Zaidi sought an apology from Miftah Ismail and pay damages to the tune of Rs100 million within 14 days, failing to comply with will induce the former to initiate legal proceedings against the latter.

Expressing his anger over allegations, Zaidi on April 28 said that he would give evidence of involvement of the PMLN leader in money laundering. Addressing a press conference at Insaf House, he said Miftah Ismail had been pardoned many times, but it was enough now.

The minister also criticised the Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal saying everyone is aware of Kamal’s political track record. “He should act like a political leader instead of giving threats,” he said while condemning the incident of fire at the PSP election office in NA-249 Baldia Town.