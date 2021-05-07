Containing corona: Indonesia begins domestic travel ban ahead of Eid

JAKARTA: Indonesia began imposing a previously announced ban on domestic travel on Thursday as it sought to contain the spread of the coronavirus during the Eidul Fitr celebrations, when millions normally travel to mark the end of Ramazan, a British wire service reported.

Police officers were deployed across the capital city of Jakarta on Thursday to check documents and prevent travellers without special permission from leaving the city. They were enforcing a ban on travel by air, land, sea, and rail announced in April which is due to be in place between May 6-17.

Millions of people in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation traditionally return home to visit their families for the celebrations. But health officials have expressed concern about the emergence of new and more virulent coronavirus mutations across Indonesia, including two cases this week of the B.1.617 variant, which was first identified in India late last year.