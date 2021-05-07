close
Fri May 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

Body of Indian national handed over to Indian authorities

National

LAHORE: The body of an Indian national who died in Pakistan was handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah on Thursday. Ramesh, 40, hailed from Gujarat, India and had come to Karachi to see his relatives. The body was brought to Lahore from Karachi by plane and shifted to Wagah Border by Edhi Ambulance.

