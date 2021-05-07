Seven more coronavirus patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Seven more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital Multan on Thursday. According to hospital officials, Farah Naaz, 50, Muhammad Bashir 57, Zara Asad, 26, Quratul Aien, 35, Ghulam Sarwar, 70, Mukhtar Bibi, 85 all of Multan and Sardar Muhammad, 70 of Vehari, were tested positive for the virus and were brought to the hospital and during treatment they died.

They said 237 confirmed and suspects of coronavirus patients are under treatment at Nishtar Hospital. Reportedly, 255 people had tested positive for coronavirus in Multan division during the last 24 hours out of 2,561 people. In Multan district out of 1,357 people some 200 people were tested positive for the virus.

In Vehari 32 people were tested positive for the virus out of 803 ones. In Lodhran district out of 325 people 12 were tested positive for the virus. In Khanewal district out of 76 people 11 were tested positive for COVID-19.