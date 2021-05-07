Next 20 days critical for corona control: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Expo Vaccination Centre here Thursday. Present on the occasion were Deputy Secretary and Project Director Ahmer Khan. The Health Minister took feedback from citizens at Expo Centre to get themselves vaccinated. Ahmer Khan gave a presentation to the health minister about the arrangements.

The heath minister said, “In the last 24 hours, more than 94,000 people have been vaccinated. We are enhancing the number of vaccination centres in Punjab. The decision of lockdown from 8th May is in best interest of people. Next 20 days will be critical to corona control efforts. I request people to be careful about the pandemic. The vaccination staff has been doubled at centres, she added. Alhumdulllah, we are going at fairly faster pace, faster than all provinces. We have vaccinated more than 1.6 million people in Punjab. I greatly appreciate Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ms Sarah Aslam for meticulous arrangements at the Expo Centre. Vaccination process is ongoing at full pace in Punjab. I urge people not be careless about Corona,” she concluded.