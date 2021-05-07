252,208 corona patients recover in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 252,208 corona patients recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialised and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 1963 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab Thursday. He said that 7,521 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,763 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,623 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 920 beds were vacant so far.

The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,412 beds in Isolation wards of all hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,602 beds were vacant.

However, 454 beds are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt hospitals of Lahore and 349 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3,365 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1,819 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 897 beds reserved in HDU and 511 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC said the health department had arranged 743 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 401 ventilators were under use while 342 were unoccupied. Around 272 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 212 are occupied and 60 ventilators are vacant, said Nabeel Awan.