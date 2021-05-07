close
Fri May 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

Covid-19 claims seven more lives in Faislabad

National

May 7, 2021

FAISALABAD: Seven more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll reached 917 in the district and 116 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 714 people were tested for coronavirus in public and private hospitals during the same period. He said so far 16,308 patients had recovered from the disease and total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,221. He said 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammdabad for COVID-19 patients.

