Board exams after mid-June: minister

Islamabad: The board exams will start after June 15, said federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood. “The respective boards will announce the exact dates but in principle exams will start after June 15 with priority to grade 12 and 10 to be followed by 11 and 9,” the minister said in a tweet. He also said the Interprovincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC), which took place on Wednesday, decided that the board exams would begin after June 15.

“Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority so that results can come in before university admissions,” he said. Members of the IPEMC rejected the suggestion to promote students of grades 9 and 11. They also gave their approval to hold the exams as scheduled in July.