19 more shopping malls sealed

FAISALABAD: Authorities Thursday sealed 19 more shopping malls and two restaurants over breach of coronavirus SOPs. The police arrested 20 individuals over violating face masks regulations. The authorities imposed fine to the tune of Rs 71,500 on shopkeepers. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, 1,069 shopping malls, 324 restaurants, 113 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed and 86 vans were impounded for violating coronavirus SOPs/lockdown since March 15, 2021. He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit.