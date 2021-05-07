NA speaker forms panel on electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has constituted a five-member parliamentary committee to engage the opposition for seeking their consensus on the electoral reforms.

The committee comprises Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Minister for Development Asad Umer, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Amir Dogar. Asad constituted the committee as Prime Minister Imran Khan had written him a letter to initiate the task of electoral reforms by constituting a parliamentary committee. He remarked that electoral reforms were imperative to gain public trust on electoral process.