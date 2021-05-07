close
Fri May 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

Ali Zaidi sends Rs100m defamation notice to Miftah

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has sent a defamation notice to the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PMLN) leader Miftah Ismail, seeking Rs100 million in damages.

On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Zaidi shared the notice on his Twitter which stated that the comments made by Miftah Ismail during a talk show on Geo TV on April 25 tarnished his image and reputation. The notice quoted the PMLN leader as saying, “Ali Zaidi does not pay tax and uses money distributed through Ehsas Programme in exchange to purchase votes, which is very unfortunate.”

In the notice, Zaidi sought an apology from Miftah Ismail and pay damages to the tune of Rs100 million within 14 days, failing to comply with will induce the former to initiate legal proceedings against the latter.

