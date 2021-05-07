Marriyum slams Imran’s ‘media circus’ against Pak envoys

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan has all of a sudden remembered Pakistani ambassadors abroad after total destruction of Pakistan's diplomatic apparatus.

In a statement, Marriyum said, “If Imran has to take a review of the diplomatic situation why did he need to make a public fiasco and a media circus out of it. Who’s agenda is Imran working on exactly,” she questioned.

In a strong reaction to Imran's address to the envoys over video link, she said after humiliating bureaucrats in the country, Imran's government had now started berating Pakistan's envoys abroad.

She told Imran to learn diplomatic norms and values and reminded him it was not one of his sermons from the container. She said Imran should be ashamed of using his container-esque language with Pakistani envoys. She said Imran didn’t even know that issuance of passports is not relevant to foreign service, but is the jurisdiction of Interior Ministry.

Marriyum said Imran, in his desperation to save his sinking ship, was stopping dangerously low and was jeopardising national interest. She said Imran was conspiring to fan the flames of conflict between expats and their Pakistani ambassadors. She said, “What message does Imran wish to give to world by praising Indian foreign diplomats while insulting Pakistani envoys”. Who would take Pakistan’s diplomats seriously after this terrible show by Imran, she asked.