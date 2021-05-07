British-Pakistani family gets â€˜poor treatmentâ€™ at UK quarantine facility

LONDON: A British-Pakistani family has complained of poor treatment by the staff at Central Londonâ€™s quarantine centre, Millennium Gloucester Hotel South Kensington in the United Kingdom. Mansoona Naeem and her parents Naeem Choudhry and Fardous Kauser flew back from Lahore to London on May 1 and were shifted to the Millennium Gloucester Hotel after their hotel was changed at the last minute. The family lives around 210 miles away in Manchester, and was told to stay at the centre, as there were no quarantine centres in Manchester. Mansoona shared that they faced racist comments from a hotel staff member, who dismissed her complaints, and said he didnâ€™t want "complaints coming from Asians." The hotel is currently hosting dozens of families from India and Pakistan as both countries are now on the UK's red list.