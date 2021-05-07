Outrage in France over killing of policeman in drugs check

AVIGNON, France: French politicians and police unions voiced their indignation on Thursday over an officer’s killing at a known drug-dealing site in the southern city of Avignon, which reignited a debate over President Emmanuel Macron’s record on fighting crime.

The 36-year-old officer and father of two was shot and killed on Wednesday evening while investigating a gathering at the spot, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said. The shooter remains at large.

The killing caused deep shock in Avignon, famed as the seat of Catholic popes in the 14th century and for hosting one of the world’s biggest theatre festivals every July. Visiting the scene Wednesday evening, Darmanin hailed the dead officer, whose first name was given by La Provence newspaper as Eric, as a "soldier" who "died a hero" in a "war" against drug dealers. The attack took place in the centre of Avignon, on a cobbled street running alongside a canal.