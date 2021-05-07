Morocco accuses Germany of ‘hostile acts’

RABAT: Morocco on Thursday said it was recalling its ambassador to Berlin for consultations, accusing Germany of "hostile acts" two months after tensions over the disputed Western Sahara.

"The Federal Republic of Germany has stepped up hostile acts and actions that undermine the supreme interests of the kingdom," the Moroccan foreign ministry said in a statement. It specifically accused Berlin of "antagonism", following German criticism of the recognition by former US president Donald Trump of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Morocco insists its claim to sovereignty over the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara is non-negotiable, despite the rival claims of the pro-independence Polisario Front, with which it fought a 1975-91 war.