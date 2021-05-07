Kh Asif remand extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif until May 20 in assets beyond means case. The court has adjourned without any development due to unavailability of judge in the court.

The NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering Act. It alleges that Khawaja Asif’s assets increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also states that Asif claimed to receive millions from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleges the lawmaker was running a “Benami” company.

Judicial remand: An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of all accused in multi billion MNM motorcycle scam by May 20. The NAB had filed a reference against more than 30 accused in the scam. In this case, the accused are allegedly involved in cheating and defrauding the general public by promising them delivery of motorcycles within 45 days after making an investment of Rs 25,000. The accused include Ehtesham Anwar, Hammad, Saqib, Muhammad Ali, Naeem Khalid, Imtiaz Ahmad, Abdul Majeed, Syed Jamal Fareed, Abid Ali, Muhammad Gulzar, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Hussain and Laal Khan.