Belarus oppo leader calls on US to isolate Lukashenko

WASHINGTON: Belarus´ exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the US on Thursday to impose more sanctions so as to isolate President Alexander Lukashenko, whose election win Washington considers fraudulent.

"I urge you, the elected representatives of American people, to continue acting decisively. We call on the US to engage in international mediation jointly with European partners," Tikhanovskaya said in a virtual appearance at a congressional hearing. She also called on the US to isolate Lukashenko and to underscore that his point of political return has been past."