Jordan sanctions Syrian activist

AMMAN: Hasna al-Hariri, a Syrian activist who fled to Jordan, has been transferred to a refugee camp after being warned to halt "illegal activities" in the kingdom.

The 59-year-old widow from Daraa in the south of Syria, a cradle of its anti-regime revolt that erupted in 2011, lost three sons, four brothers as well her husband killed in the conflict and was jailed three times. Hariri has lived as a refugee in the northern Jordanian city of Irbid since 2014.

But she was summoned Monday by Jordan’s security services and transferred together with another son and his family the next day to Azraq camp, Hariri said Thursday, contacted by telephone.