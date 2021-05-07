Special prayers held for Ashraf Sehrai

LONDON: Special prayers and anti-India programmes were held against the “custodial killing” of senior Kashmiri leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, after Taraweeh prayers in various cities of the UK on the call of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, said a statement issued on Thursday.

Speaking at one such event, President TeK Fahim Kayani said Sehrai was leading the largest political forum that resists the Indian occupation of Kashmir, and he was detained outside of Kashmir after being charged under the infamous draconian law—the Public Safety Act.

“It was during detention when his health started deteriorating, and the Indian authorities denied him due care, as well as thousands of other Kashmiri political prisoners,” he said.

“The Indian authorities claimed Sehrai died due to Covid-19, however, that turned out to be a blatant lie to subdue and suppress any form of dissent and agitation against the custodial death of one of Kashmir’s most prominent leaders,” he said, adding: “Lab reports confirm Sehrai did not contract Covid.”

Kayani said they had dispatched letters to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and all MPs regarding the “extrajudicial and custodial killing” of Sehrai and demanded for holding India accountable for its war crimes in held Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the occupation authorities buried Sehrai in the dark of the night under heavy military presence and allowed only a few people to attend the funeral. He added TeK will arrange funeral prayers in absentia for the great Kashmiri Hurriyat leader in various cities of the UK and Europe.