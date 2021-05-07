London bus drivers call off strike

LONDON: A long-running dispute over pay and conditions involving bus drivers in London has been resolved, ending the threat of more strikes.

Members of Unite employed by London United, a subsidiary of French company RATP, voted to accept a revised pay offer.

The drivers took 10 days of strike action and were due to walk out for 48 hours from Friday, which has been called off.

Unite said the company withdrew its proposals the union warned would weaken the workers’ terms and conditions. Unite regional officer Michelle Braveboy said: “Taking strike action during the height of the pandemic was not easy for these key workers, but it was a last resort, in order to prevent RATP slashing the terms and conditions of bus drivers and cutting their pay in real terms.

“It is hoped that this deal will mark a new start in industrial relations with RATP, especially with the 2021 pay talks due to begin later this year.”