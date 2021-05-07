Hammad still leading panel for FATF compliance

ISLAMABAD: Owing to the recent change of portfolios in the Prime Minister’s cabinet, the Cabinet Division on Thursday notified that Hammad Azhar, now the Minister for Energy, will continue to act as the chairman of the National Coordination Group of Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

Azhar was previously the minister for industries and production. A statement said under the chairmanship of Azhar, Pakistan had been making “all out endeavours” in achieving full compliance with Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) plan of action and the standards and safeguards set by the FATF and the Asia Pacific Group (APG).

Over the years, Pakistan has demonstrated significant progress, more work was still required to mainstream FATF/APG safeguards across various sectors of the economy and national and sub-national system, the statement added.