Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand extended by 14 days

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand was on Thursday extended by an accountability court for another 14 days in an assets-beyond-means graft case.

Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the brief proceedings of the case, during which jail authorities produced Asif on the expiry of his remand term. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that the reference was in the final stages of preparation and it would be filed soon. At this, the court sought a detailed report from prosecutor about the filing of the reference and extended Asif’s judicial remand until May 20.

Asif has been in NAB’s custody since December last year. NAB has been investigated the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-Money Laundering act. It alleges that the PML-N leader’s assets increased substantially which did not correspond to his income.

The bureau also alleges that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also accuses Khawaja Asif of running a Benami (shell) company.