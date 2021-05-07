BoE raises growth outlook as rates held at 0.1pc

LONDON: The Bank of England has hiked its forecast for UK economic growth this year as Britain’s vaccine-fuelled recovery picks up pace.

The Bank predicts gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of the size of the economy – will rebound by 7.25 per cent in 2021 up from its previous prediction of 5 per cent.

It comes after the pandemic saw the UK suffer the biggest drop in output for 300 years in 2020, when it plummeted by 9.8 per cent. But the Bank’s quarterly set of forecasts showed it downgraded its growth outlook for 2022, to 5.75 per cent from 7.25 per cent. The rosier view for the economy this year came as the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held interest rates at 0.1 per cent.

The Bank kept its quantitative easing programme on hold at £895 billion, although one member of the MPC voted to reduce it by £50 billion given the brighter recovery prospects.

In minutes of the latest decision, the Bank said the lockdown is set to see GDP fall by around 1.5 per cent – far better than the 4.25 per cent drop first feared. It also sharply cut its forecasts for unemployment over the year.

The Bank said: “GDP is expected to rise sharply in 2021 second quarter, although activity in that quarter is likely to remain on average around 5 per cent below its level in the fourth quarter of 2019. GDP is expected to recover strongly to pre-Covid levels over the remainder of this year in the absence of most restrictions on domestic economic activity.”

But it warned over “downside risks to the economic outlook” from a potential resurgence of Covid-19 and the possibility that new variants may be resistant to the vaccine.