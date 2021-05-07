Amazon to ‘add Pakistan to its sellers list soon’

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: American e-commerce giant Amazon will be adding Pakistan to its sellers’ list within a few days, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, announced on Thursday, a development which came about after a year of engagement.

“An important milestone of the e-commerce policy has been achieved through teamwork by many people across the globe,” Dawood said on Twitter. “We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening,” he added.

He said it is an excellent opportunity for the youth, small medium enterprises and women entrepreneurs. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill credited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for the development, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide tweeted: “What could not be achieved during the last 10 years in the history of Pakistan [sic], has finally been achieved by the present government.”

Gill said Pakistan has now joined the global market, which will result in “billions for the country in the form of investment and employment opportunities”. “Thank you Imran Khan.”