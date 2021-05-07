Shahbaz seeks his removal from no-fly list

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the removal of his name from the no-fly list.

In his petition, Sharif said after getting bail in the Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, he went abroad and came back. He said he again wanted to go abroad for treatment, but the federal government had put his name in the travel blacklist.

He said the act was in violation of his fundamental rights. He pleaded with the court to issue directives for the removal of his name from the said list. Shahbaz Sharif had recently obtained bail from the LHC in a money laundering reference. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the plea on May 7 (today).