PM Khan urges wearing masks amid ‘very dangerous’ surge

Ag APP

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan was in the midst of a “very dangerous third wave” of the coronavirus and urged the public to wear face masks to stay safe as the country’s Covid fatalities remained above the 100 mark.

“The next two weeks are very crucial and our target is to bring down the coronavirus cases,” he said during his address at a ceremony here. Khan advised the populace to wear masks, which had proved to be an effective precautionary measure against coronavirus.

With the blessings of Allah Almighty, he said, the Covid-19 cases remained under control compared to the rest of the world. His remarks came as Pakistan’s active coronavirus infections stood at 84,172 after 4,198 people tested Covid positive, while 108 people died in the 24 hours leading to Thursday. A total of 845,833 cases have been detected so far, while the death toll rose to 18,537.

“Had the government not taken action to improving its healthcare capacity and increasing oxygen supply, the situation would not have been different than India,” he added, referring to the neighbouring country that registered a record infections and deaths on Thursday. India registered 412,262 infections and 3,980 deaths.

He said the situation in India, where people were dying in the streets due to Covid-19, was a lesson to learn from. “Therefore, I advise everyone to adopt precautions by wearing masks and help contain the spread of virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in Sindh, Dua Bhutto, went into self isolation after she tested positive for the coronavirus. “I have not been feeling well for last two days,” she said. “I got myself tested for Covid-19 and the result of the test came positive.”

There were 5,624 patients admitted across the country with Covid, 651 of whom were on ventilators. Vents occupancy rates were the highest in Punjab. Multan’s was the highest with 77 per cent in use, followed by Lahore 69 per cent, KP’s Mardan 59 per cent and Bahawalpur 58 per cent. KP however, saw oxygen beds occupancy high. In Swabi, 67 per cent were occupied, followed by Peshawar 62 per cent and Swat 57 per cent, while the Punjab city of Gujranwala came in after 55 per cent.

Amid the rising case load, Peshawar authorities have announced taking action under relevant sections of Maintenance of Public Order law over violations of orders to close shops on Chand Raat, as recommended by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The move came after some traders associations, while expressing concern over the decision of NCOC, said they would keep their businesses open during the last days of Ramadan, according to state media. The authorities had also prepared lists of traders who were expected to “show agitation to the decision” and face action.