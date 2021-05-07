PML-N, PTI among parties boycotting NA-249 recount

KARACHI: Four major political parties have boycotted the recount of votes in the NA-249 constituency of Karachi while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stressed the count would continue despite the boycott.

According to Geo News, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) boycotted the recounting process, alleging that the polling bags were not sealed when brought for the recount and officials refused to provide Form 45 and Form 46.

The vote recount hit a snag on Thursday when the candidates objected to the unsealed bags and came out of the RO’s office in protest. While talking to the media, PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail said the officials did not provide them Form 46 despite multiple requests.

“When they brought the first bag, it was not sealed and on our complaint, they said it might have fallen somewhere. Only PPP’s candidate is sitting inside,” Ismail said. “Is this Hitler’s Germany?” he asked, adding that the party would approach the ECP again.

The PML-N leader also said they were not allowed to review signatures and count unused ballots. The ECP clarified that according to the Chief Election Commissioner’s order issued on the PML-N’s petition, the commission is bound to recount only the votes that were polled and rejected. “Despite the boycott, the recount process will be completed as per the order,” the ECP officials said. An ECP official added that political parties were demanding data, which was not possible to retrieve.

PTI candidate Amjad Afridi, meanwhile, said the rights of the people of NA-249 were stolen. “This was the worst election in Karachi’s history where people’s mandate was stolen,” he claimed. He appealed to the ECP for justice.

The PTI leader said he had submitted the boycott application. “Ninety-five per cent of the presiding officers were from the education department,” he alleged.

On the other hand, PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel has accused the ECP of being partisan and said defeat has become the destiny of the PML-N. “Our contest was with the TLP. All parties, including the independent candidates, are inside [the returning officer’s office] except for candidates of four parties.”

He further added that there’s no role of Form 45 and Form 46 in the recount. “They are just making excuses after losing the election.”

PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail had requested the ECP for a vote recount over alleged irregularities on election day, arguing that a large number of forms 45 were not duly signed by the presiding officers, adding that the polling agents of the party were also not provided Form 46.