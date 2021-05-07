Zimbabwe’s injured trio to miss second Test

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe will be without injured trio of Sean Williams, Prince Masvaure and Craig Ervine when they face Pakistan in the second Test at Harare Sports Club today (Friday).

As a result, Wessly Madhevere has been called up, while Takudzwanashe Kaitano, who joined the squad as cover on the eve of the first game last week has been retained.

Williams is still recuperating from a soft tissue injury to his left hand that has dogged him throughout this series. Masvaure was ruled out after the left-hand injury he suffered while fielding on the second day of the first Test turned out to be a thumb dislocation fracture.

Ervine was expected to be back for the second five-day match, but he has not yet fully recovered from the calf injury that he sustained in the first Twenty20 International game against Pakistan a fortnight ago.

With skipper Williams out, Brendan Taylor will once again stand-in as Zimbabwe captain for the second Test.

Meanwhile, Joylord Gumbie remains on standby.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Taylor Brendan, (captain), Chakabva Regis, Chisoro Tendai, Chivanga Tanaka, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Roy, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Kasuza Kevin, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Musakanda Tarisai, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald.