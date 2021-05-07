Zimbabwe batting coach pins high hopes on batsmen

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe batting coach Stuart Matsikenyeri Thursday was looking for turnaround in fortunes in the series against Pakistan, saying that sheer hard work in the nets would help his batsmen put up a better performance.

In a video talk Thursday from Harare, a day ahead of the start of the second Test against Pakistan, Matsikenyeri said tough practice in the nets would make a difference.

“We have worked hard in the nets after the first Test loss. Now it is all about applying yourself to the task. We could not achieve what we were aiming at in the first Test where our batting did not come up to the mark. Now it is time for leading batsmen to take responsibility. We are already one Test down but I believe we can put up a far better show to make a difference this time. It is all about getting mentally tougher and accepting the challenge,” Matsikenyeri said.

He added that his batsmen would have to improve their shot selection. “It is Test cricket where you need to be picky in shot’s selection. Your ability to stay longer at the crease matters the most in Test cricket.”

Zimbabwe’s batting coach hoped that with more opportunities coming their way in Test cricket, young batsmen would get better.

“They have talent but they lack international experience as well as exposure. We are just playing our fourth Test in recent times.”

Matsikenyeri was confident that in the company of Brendon Taylor and Sean Williams, these youngsters would improve with every match they play.

“Everyone knows Pakistan are a tough side but that does not mean we cannot match them. We would try our best to make the opportunity count in the second Test.”