Fonseca backs Mourinho to thrive at Roma

ROME: Paulo Fonseca has backed Jose Mourinho to thrive at Roma when the former Tottenham boss replaces him as manager at the end of this season.

Mourinho signed a three-year contract on Tuesday and will take charge of the Serie A club after Fonseca sees out the current campaign.

Sacked after just 17 months at Tottenham and also dismissed in his two previous jobs at Manchester United and Chelsea, Mourinho has been labelled a managerial dinosaur on the verge of extinction.

He fell out with several senior players at Tottenham and reportedly left the squad bored with his rigid tactics and training sessions.

Despite those criticisms, Fonseca insists the former Champions League winner can make a big impact on under-performing Roma, who are currently seventh in Serie A.