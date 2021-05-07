Bilal, Haroon fail to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistani wrestlers Mohammad Bilal and Haroon Abid failed to qualify for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics when they fell at different stages in their competitions of the World Olympic Games Qualifiers in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Thursday.

Bilal started his 57kg journey well when he defeated Anatolii Buruian of Moldova 9-6 in the qualification round. But he lost to Giorgi Edishera Shvili of Azerbaijan 6-2 in the round of 16.

Bilal is expected to get repechage as his second round rival Giogi has reached semi-finals. If he qualifies for the final then Bilal will get a repechage fight which will be held on Friday (today). Haroon lost to Timofei Xenidis of Greece in the first round of the 97kg competition 11-0. The top two in each weight category will qualify for the Olympics.