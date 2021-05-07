close
Fri May 07, 2021
AFP
May 7, 2021

New Zealand weightlifter set to be first transgender Olympian

WELLINGTON: New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is poised to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games, a move that will reignite debate over the ethics of trans sport.

The 43-year-old, who was born male but transitioned to female in her 30s, is on the verge of reaching the Tokyo Olympics under coronavirus-enforced new qualifying rules.

Hubbard, who also competed as a male, became eligible to compete in women’s weightlifting after showing testosterone levels below the threshold required by the International Olympic Committee.

She is aiming to make New Zealand’s Tokyo Olympics squad to contest the women’s +87kg category, an event in which she is currently ranked 16th in the world.

