PCCCL wins $354.6mln Tarbela bidding

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded contract worth $354.6 million for civil works of the 1,530MW Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project to Power Construction Corporation of China Limited (PCCCL) through an international competitive bidding.

The contract signing ceremony was held on Thursday at WAPDA Mega Hydel Complex. Tarbela 5th Extension Project Director Muhammad Azam Joya and PCCCL Executive Representative in Pakistan Ling Jianke signed the contract on behalf of their organisations.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd), World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, World Bank Task Team Leader Dr Rickard Liden, WAPDA Member Finance Naveed Asghar, Member Water Abdul Zahir Khan Durrani, Member Power Jamil Akhtar, general managers concerned and representatives of the consultants also witnessed the signing of the contract.