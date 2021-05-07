close
Fri May 07, 2021
May 7, 2021

Pakistani receives award

Business

 
May 7, 2021

KARACHI: A Pakistani lecturer at Brown University, Hamzah Ansari has received the Hazeltine Mentoring in Entrepreneurship Award, a statement said.

Professor Barrett Hazeltine has been mentoring and inspiring Brown University students for decades. In honour of his dedication to student mentoring, and in particular, his mentorship of aspiring entrepreneurs, a group of alumni came together to start the Hazeltine Mentoring in Entrepreneurship Award.

This year’s recipients were Hamzah Ansari and Troy Henikoff.

Hamzah is a lecturer in Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Brown, as well as the entrepreneur-in-residence at the School of Engineering.

